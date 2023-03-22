Oil Holds Risk-On Rally Ahead Of Fed Decision On Interest Rates

BQPrimeMarketsOil Holds Risk-On Rally Ahead Of Fed Decision On Interest Rates
22 Mar 2023, 6:07 AM IST
A gas flare at the Marathon Petroleum Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Marathon Petroleum Corp., the largest US fuelmaker, made more money in the second quarter than in any of its previous years since becoming an independent refiner over a decade ago. Photographer: Mark Felix/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Oil held a two-day gain as reassurances that authorities will work to contain the banking crisis brought some investors back to risk assets ahead of an interest-rate decision from the Federal Reserve.

West Texas Intermediate futures traded near $69 a barrel after rising almost 4% over the previous two sessions, as US officials studied ways they might temporarily expand protection for all deposits. Markets are pricing in an 80% chance that the Fed will hike rates by a quarter point on Wednesday.

The banking turmoil drove oil to a 15-month low last week and whipped up volatility across global markets. A raft of market watchers remain bullish on the outlook, in part due to China’s rebound from Covid curbs, with predictions for prices in the second half ranging between $80 and $140 a barrel.

Russian has decided to keep its output at a reduced level through June, taking into account the current situation, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said. The nation pledged to cut its production by 500,000 barrels a day in March.

