Oil Holds Risk-On Rally Ahead Of Fed Decision On Interest Rates
(Bloomberg) -- Oil held a two-day gain as reassurances that authorities will work to contain the banking crisis brought some investors back to risk assets ahead of an interest-rate decision from the Federal Reserve.
West Texas Intermediate futures traded near $69 a barrel after rising almost 4% over the previous two sessions, as US officials studied ways they might temporarily expand protection for all deposits. Markets are pricing in an 80% chance that the Fed will hike rates by a quarter point on Wednesday.
The banking turmoil drove oil to a 15-month low last week and whipped up volatility across global markets. A raft of market watchers remain bullish on the outlook, in part due to China’s rebound from Covid curbs, with predictions for prices in the second half ranging between $80 and $140 a barrel.
Russian has decided to keep its output at a reduced level through June, taking into account the current situation, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said. The nation pledged to cut its production by 500,000 barrels a day in March.
