Oil Rises As Export Data Shows Solid Demand, Fed Stays On Script

Banking turmoil drove crude to a 15-month low last week as traders’ appetite for risk waned. Famed oil trader Pierre Andurand is among investors who have been caught out by the declines, with losses in March helping drive his hedge fund down 40%. Still, Andurand and others remain bullish on the outlook for crude, in part due to China’s rebound from Covid lockdowns, with some forecasting prices of $140 a barrel by the end of the year.