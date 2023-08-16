Oil Hits Two-Week Low As Growing China Woes Offset Tight Supply

The weakening sentiment comes despite physical markets continuing to flash signs of strength. Crude inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub are seen draining to their lowest level since April, while Asian refineries continue to ramp up imports. Supplies have become increasingly tight since late June as OPEC+ kingpins Saudi Arabia and Russia cut production, helping to drain stockpiles. Both crude benchmarks are still trading steeply in backwardation, a market structure that signals near-term supply tightness.