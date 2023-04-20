Oil Extends Losses As US Slowdown Overshadows Stockpile Draw
(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses after the biggest decline in a month as a stalling US economy overshadowed a big draw in crude stockpiles.
West Texas Intermediate dropped below $79 a barrel after closing 2.1% lower on Wednesday. The US economy stalled in recent weeks, the Federal Reserve said in its Beige Book survey, painting a dour outlook for demand. The dollar has also strengthened, providing another headwind for commodities.
Concerns of slowing economic growth overshadowed a broadly bullish report from the Energy Information Administration, which showed US crude stockpiles fell 4.58 million barrels last week. Refineries operated above 91% of capacity for the first time since December, but gasoline inventories expanded.
Despite the pullback, crude is still up from a 15-month low reached in mid-March following turmoil in the banking sector. A surprise announcement by OPEC+ on production cuts and curbed Iraqi flows had underpinned some of the gains, with expectations of a rebound in Chinese demand also supportive.
