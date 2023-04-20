BQPrimeMarketsOil Extends Losses As US Slowdown Overshadows Stockpile Draw
Oil Extends Losses As US Slowdown Overshadows Stockpile Draw

Track the latest on oil here.

20 Apr 2023, 6:58 AM IST
BQPrime
The sun rises beyond oil storage tanks at the Enbridge Inc. Cushing storage terminal in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S., on Wednesday, March 25, 2015. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses after the biggest decline in a month as a stalling US economy overshadowed a big draw in crude stockpiles.

West Texas Intermediate dropped below $79 a barrel after closing 2.1% lower on Wednesday. The US economy stalled in recent weeks, the Federal Reserve said in its Beige Book survey, painting a dour outlook for demand. The dollar has also strengthened, providing another headwind for commodities.

Concerns of slowing economic growth overshadowed a broadly bullish report from the Energy Information Administration, which showed US crude stockpiles fell 4.58 million barrels last week. Refineries operated above 91% of capacity for the first time since December, but gasoline inventories expanded.

Despite the pullback, crude is still up from a 15-month low reached in mid-March following turmoil in the banking sector. A surprise announcement by OPEC+ on production cuts and curbed Iraqi flows had underpinned some of the gains, with expectations of a rebound in Chinese demand also supportive.

