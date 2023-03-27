Oil Edges Higher After Weekly Gain as Banking Concerns Linger
(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended a weekly gain as the US considers more support for banks following turmoil in the sector that’s rippled across global markets.
West Texas Intermediate futures rose toward $70 a barrel after closing almost 4% higher last week, aided by a weaker dollar. US authorities are considering expanding an emergency lending facility, one of several options being weighed at this stage. Markets will likely remain volatile as the crisis lingers.
Oil remains on track for its steepest first-quarter loss since 2020 as a potential US recession, French strikes, and resilient Russian output weigh on the outlook. The rout might not be over just yet, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. forecasting Brent could break below $60 a barrel in the near term.
Investors will be watching comments from several Federal Reserve officials and a key measure of US inflation this week for clues on the path forward for monetary policy amid the steepest tightening cycle in a generation.
In France, Exxon Mobil Corp. said it would begin shutting down its Gravenchon refinery — representing 20% of the country’s refinery capacity — on Saturday because of a lack of crude supply due to ongoing protests. That’s hit producers like Nigeria, with half of the nation’s April oil shipments still left unsold.
