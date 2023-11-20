Oberoi Realty Shares At Record High After Foray Into NCR Market

Oberoi Realty Ltd. shares hit all time high on Monday after it acquired a 14.8-acre land parcel valued at Rs 597 crore in Gurugram and announced its entry into the National Capital Region of Delhi real estate market.

The Mumbai-based real estate developer entered into a sale agreement with Ireo Residences Co. and others for the acquisition of 59,956.20 square metres of land in Sector 57, Gurugram, Haryana, according to an exchange filing.

The company plans to develop luxury residential group housing project on the acquired land. "The company’s entitlement from the project at full potential is presently estimated to be up to around 2.6 million square feet of FAR as per the extant rules, regulations and policies," Oberoi Realty said in the filing.