Oaktree's Howard Marks Predicts 'Sea Change' In Investment Strategies

After a "sea change", traditionally strong investment strategies might not outperform as conditions after the pandemic lows remain less favourable than what followed the 2009 global financial crisis, according to veteran investor Howard Marks.

“Investors can now potentially get solid returns from credit instruments, meaning they no longer have to rely as heavily on riskier investments to achieve their overall return targets,” Marks, the chairman of Oaktree Capital Management, wrote in a memo addressed to clients on Dec. 13.

Lenders and bargain hunters are poised to reap better benefits from the current environment than they did during the 2009-21 period, Marks said in the memo titled Sea Change.

Considering the environment remains markedly different from what it was over the last 13 years—and for most of the previous 40 years—“it should follow that the investment strategies that worked best over those periods may not be the ones that outperform in the years ahead”, he said.

Inflation and interest rates are likely to remain the dominant factors influencing investment environment over the next several years, Marks said in his note.

Inflation may remain higher than the prevalent levels since 2009, at least for a while, he said.

According to him, interest rates will be determined by the progress the U.S. Federal Reserve makes in bringing down inflation. “If rates go much higher in that process, they’re likely to come back down afterward, but no one can predict the timing or the extent of the decrease.”