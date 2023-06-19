Nykaa To See 'Strong' Growth In Fashion, Beauty And Personal Care, Say Analysts

A strong growth in high-income and upper middle class households will drive Nykaa's beauty and personal care, and fashion segments ahead of the industry, according to brokerages.

Nykaa targets upper-mid and high-income customers with $10,000 annual income, who are brand conscious with high category awareness, Jefferies said in a June 18 note. "Rising e-commerce penetration, higher income levels and demographic shifts should drive a strong growth in online BPC and fashion," the brokerage said.

Citing management, Nomura Holdings Inc. said the beauty and personal care industry in India is expected to record 29% CAGR, while the Indian fashion industry may clock a 27% CAGR over 2022-2023. "Nykaa plans to grow ahead of the market," it said.