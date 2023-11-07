Nykaa Shares Rise 5% After Q2 Profit Jumps

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. rose on Tuesday after its profit rose 44% in the second quarter.

The beauty and fashion e-tailer, which operates under the Nykaa brand name, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.8 crore, compared to Rs 5.43 crore in the same period a year ago, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

Its gross merchandise value grew 23%, with a net sale value growth of 19%.