Nykaa Shares Gain As Sales Show Steady Growth Since IPO
The company's revenue from operations grew from Rs 2,440 crore in FY21 to Rs 5,143 crore in FY23.
Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. rose on Thursday after it reported steady growth in sales over the last two financial years following its initial public offering.
"Over the last two financial years, and further to the IPO, our revenue from operations grew from Rs 2,440 crore in FY21 to Rs 5,143 crore in FY23, and Ebitda expanded from Rs 156 crore to Rs 256 crore in the same period," the company said in a press release.
However, the parent company of Nykaa reported a fall in its net profit for the fourth quarter of FY23 due to high expenses and inflation-weary shoppers who curbed discretionary spending.
The company's consolidated net profit dropped 72% year-on-year to Rs 2.4 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 7.6 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Nykaa's investment in technology and marketing has improved its platform capabilities to drive healthy new and repeat customer behaviour, according to the press release. "These investments have led to order-to-visit conversions improving over the last two years."
"Visit conversions, as a north star metric, speak a lot towards the platform strength of our business and customer interest in Nykaa as a brand," said Falguni Nayar, managing director and chief executive officer, Nykaa.
Nykaa Q4 FY23 (Consolidated figures, YoY)
Revenue up 34% at Rs 1,301.7 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,350.9 crore).
Ebitda up 84% to Rs 70.7 crore versus Rs 38.5 crore, meeting the forecast.
Margins at 5.4% versus 4%. (Bloomberg estimate: 5.2%).
Net profit fell 72% at Rs 2.4 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7.6 crore).
Shares of Nykaa rose 1.52% to Rs 126.9 apiece, compared to a 0.18% decline in the Nifty 50 as of 10:57 a.m. The stock gained as much as 2.32% intraday, the most in nearly a week.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 51.
Out of the 22 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and four suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 39.9%.