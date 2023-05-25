Nykaa Shares Gain As Sales Show Steady Growth Since IPO

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. rose on Thursday after it reported steady growth in sales over the last two financial years following its initial public offering.

"Over the last two financial years, and further to the IPO, our revenue from operations grew from Rs 2,440 crore in FY21 to Rs 5,143 crore in FY23, and Ebitda expanded from Rs 156 crore to Rs 256 crore in the same period," the company said in a press release.

However, the parent company of Nykaa reported a fall in its net profit for the fourth quarter of FY23 due to high expenses and inflation-weary shoppers who curbed discretionary spending.

The company's consolidated net profit dropped 72% year-on-year to Rs 2.4 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 7.6 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Nykaa's investment in technology and marketing has improved its platform capabilities to drive healthy new and repeat customer behaviour, according to the press release. "These investments have led to order-to-visit conversions improving over the last two years."

"Visit conversions, as a north star metric, speak a lot towards the platform strength of our business and customer interest in Nykaa as a brand," said Falguni Nayar, managing director and chief executive officer, Nykaa.