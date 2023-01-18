ADVERTISEMENT
Nykaa Shares Fall To Record Low, Tank 17% In Five Sessions
The stock fell for the fifth straight day as volatility persists.
Shares of Nykaa's parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. fell to a record low as volatility persists.
The stock fell as much as 7.5% intraday to Rs 123.3, a record low. It recovered some of the losses to trade 3.64% lower at Rs 128.45 apiece as of 12:42 p.m. on Wednesday.
The company's shares have fallen over 17% in five sessions, according to Bloomberg data. Total traded volume stood at 7.8 times its 30-day average.
Out of the 20 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest to 'sell' the stock.
The 12-month return potential based on an average of analyst estimates stands at 137%.
