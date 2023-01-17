Nykaa Shares Fall After Large Trade

Shares of FSN E-commerce Ventures Ltd., the parent firm of Nykaa, declined after a large trade.

As much as 10.4 lakh shares changed hands in at least one large trade, according to Bloomberg data.

Shares of the company fell 4.46% to Rs 134 as of 12 p.m., compared with a 0.63% increase in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Total traded volume so far stood at 4.8 times its 30-day average.

Out of the 20 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 127%.