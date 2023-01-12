Nykaa Shares Fall After 0.5% Equity Change Hands

Shares of Nykaa's parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. declined the most since Dec. 23 after a large trade.

At least 14.2 million shares, or 0.5% of equity, changed hands in at least one large trade, according to Bloomberg data.

Shares of the company declined 3.55% lower as of 1:55 p.m., as against a 0.65% loss in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Total traded volume so far stood at 5.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index is 38.

Out of the 20 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating, four suggest to 'hold' and two recommend to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 103.8%.