Nykaa Sees Five High-Level Executives Resign In Latest Departures

Five top-level executives of multi-brand beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. have tendered their resignations, the company said on Friday.

It includes Manoj Gandhi, chief commercial operations officer; Gopal Asthana, chief business officer of the fashion division; and Vikas Gupta, chief executive officer of wholesale business SuperStore.

Shuchi Pandya, vice president of Nykaa fashion division's Owned Brands business; and Lalit Pruthi, vice president of finance at the fashion unit, have also resigned, according to a statement.

The statement came after Reuters first reported the news about the resignations.