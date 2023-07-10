Nykaa Expects Moderate Growth In Q1 As Low Spending Impacts Fashion Vertical
Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight', while Macquarie maintains 'underperform' on the stock.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. expects its year-on-year consolidated revenue growth for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 to be in the mid-twenties.
The consumption in the beauty and personal care vertical of the parent company of Nykaa continues to remain strong, despite slowdown in the overall discretionary spending, it said in an exchange filing. The vertical’s year-on-year net sales value for the quarter is expected to grow in the early twenties aided by strong urban demand for the category, it said.
However, the discretionary spending slowdown during the quarter impacted the fashion vertical of the company, especially in small towns. “We expect discretionary spending to improve with the revival of seasonal demand,” the company said in its Q1 FY24 performance update. Nykaa Fashion’s net sales value for the quarter is expected to grow in low to mid-teens year-on-year, it said.
Here is what brokerages have to say:
Morgan Stanley:
Maintains ‘overweight’ with a target price of Rs 184.
30% bull, 50% base and 20% bear case value assigned.
Higher bull case value is assigned to factor in a higher probability of a rapid pickup in online penetration and increasing investments, which will drive growth.
Macquarie:
Maintains ‘underperform’ with a target price of Rs 115.
Remains concerned about the high capital intensity of growth not changing materially, given the increasing competition.
An aggravator for the same are the rising loss in the eB2B segment, where Nykaa acts as an offline distributor to several beauty brands.
The brokerage estimates a 24.4% increase in the total net sales value of the company on a year-on-year basis.
Shares of the company fell 0.95% to Rs 139.65, compared to a 0.41% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 10:20 a.m.
The relative strength index is at 45.54, implying that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.
Of the 23 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a buy, two recommend a 'hold', and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 23.7%.