Nykaa Expects Moderate Growth In Q1 As Low Spending Impacts Fashion Vertical

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. expects its year-on-year consolidated revenue growth for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 to be in the mid-twenties.

The consumption in the beauty and personal care vertical of the parent company of Nykaa continues to remain strong, despite slowdown in the overall discretionary spending, it said in an exchange filing. The vertical’s year-on-year net sales value for the quarter is expected to grow in the early twenties aided by strong urban demand for the category, it said.

However, the discretionary spending slowdown during the quarter impacted the fashion vertical of the company, especially in small towns. “We expect discretionary spending to improve with the revival of seasonal demand,” the company said in its Q1 FY24 performance update. Nykaa Fashion’s net sales value for the quarter is expected to grow in low to mid-teens year-on-year, it said.