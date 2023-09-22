ADVERTISEMENT
Nuvama Shares To List On NSE, BSE On Sept. 26
In 2020, PAG had invested in the wealth management business of Edelweiss Financial Services.
Equity shares of Nuvama Wealth Management, formerly known as Edelweiss Securites, will be listed and admitted for dealing on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on Sept. 26.In 2020, investment firm PAG had invested in the wealth management business of Edelweiss Financial Services, and the company had announced the demerger and subsequent listing of its wealth management business, Edelweiss Securities.
