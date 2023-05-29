Nucleus Software Shares Surge 20% As Q4 Profit Soars Nearly Threefold

Shares of Nucleus Software surged as much as 20% intraday, the most since Feb. 14, and was trading 19.86% higher at Rs 970.05 apiece at 11:02 a.m. compared to a 0.65% gain.

The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 33.5 times its monthly average, while the relative strength index was at 91, indicating the stock may be overbought.

The one analyst tracking the company maintained a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 31%.