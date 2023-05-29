Nucleus Software Shares Surge 20% As Q4 Profit Soars Nearly Threefold
The company's net profit rose nearly threefold to Rs 67.65 crore, beating the estimate of Rs 25.5 crore.
Shares of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. jumped nearly 20%, the highest single-day jump in over three months, after its fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.
The stock continued to rise for the third day, with the latest surge driven by strong earnings announced on Friday.
The company's net profit rose nearly threefold to Rs 67.7 crore, beating the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 25.5 crore.
Nucleus Software Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 34.7% at Rs 206.2 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 159.3 crore)
Ebitda is up 232.3% at Rs 82.7 crore.
Ebitda margin at 40.1% vs. 16.3%
Net profit is up 269.9% at Rs 67.7 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 25.5 crore.)
Shares of Nucleus Software surged as much as 20% intraday, the most since Feb. 14, and was trading 19.86% higher at Rs 970.05 apiece at 11:02 a.m. compared to a 0.65% gain.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 33.5 times its monthly average, while the relative strength index was at 91, indicating the stock may be overbought.
The one analyst tracking the company maintained a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 31%.