Nucleus Software Q3 Results: Shares Surge 20% After Profit Jumps Fivefold

Shares of the company closed 14.38% higher at Rs 543.8 compared with a 0.11% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The total traded quantity stood at 25.8 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 82, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

The one analyst tracking the company maintained 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The consensus target price implies a potential upside of 23.2% over the next 12 months.

Nucleus Software Exports is a publicly traded software product company that provides lending and transaction banking products to global financial leaders.