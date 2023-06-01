Nucleus Software Exports Shares Jump 80% In Two Weeks

Shares of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. surged 10% to Rs 1,119.15 apiece as of 11:02 a.m. on Thursday, compared to a 0.19% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The stock hit the 10% upper circuit intraday. The scrip has gained 79.92% in the last two weeks, since May 22.

Total traded volume stood at 2.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 90, implying that the stock may be overbought.

One analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 40.1%.