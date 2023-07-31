NTPC Shares Jump To 15-Year High After Q1 Profit Rise, To Hive-Off Coal Mining Business

Shares of NTPC Ltd. surged to a 15-year high on Monday after its profit rose in the April-June quarter.

Adding to this, the company also announced the separation of its coal mining business into a 100% subsidiary, NTPC Mining Ltd., through a business transfer agreement.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 4,907 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing.

NTPC Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)