NTPC Shares Jump To 15-Year High After Q1 Profit Rise, To Hive-Off Coal Mining Business
The company's consolidated net profit rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 4,907 crore in Q1 FY24.
Shares of NTPC Ltd. surged to a 15-year high on Monday after its profit rose in the April-June quarter.
Adding to this, the company also announced the separation of its coal mining business into a 100% subsidiary, NTPC Mining Ltd., through a business transfer agreement.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 4,907 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing.
NTPC Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue down 0.2% at Rs 43,075 crore.
Ebitda up 19% at Rs 12,855 crore.
Margins at 29.8% versus 25%.
Net profit up 23% at Rs 4,907 crore.
Shares of NTPC rose 3.21%, the highest in 15 years since Jan. 18, 2008, before paring gains to trade 2.19% higher as of 10:32 a.m. This compares to a 0.10% gain in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen nearly 29% year-to-date. Total traded volume stood at seven times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 83, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Out of the 25 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' and one suggests a 'sell' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 0.7%.