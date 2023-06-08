NTPC Shares Rise As Gandhar Solar Plant Starts Operations
The company on June 6 said it will start commercial operations of the second part capacity of 10 MW of 20 MW solar PV project.
Shares of NTPC Ltd. rose the most in seven months on Thursday after its Gandhar solar plant in Gujarat commenced commercial operation from June 7.
The company said on Tuesday it will start commercial operations of the second part capacity of 10 MW of 20 MW solar photovoltaic project in Gandhar, Gujarat, on Wednesday, according to an exchange filing. The first part capacity of 10 MW had started commercial operation on Aug. 23, 2022.
With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will be 56,378 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity will be 72,364 MW.
Shares of NTPC rose 2.59% to Rs 181.92 apiece as of 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, compared to a 0.20% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 3.95% intraday, the most in over seven months since Nov. 1, 2022.
Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 66.9.
Out of the 24 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain a 'buy' rating and one suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 12.7%.