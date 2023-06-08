NTPC Shares Rise As Gandhar Solar Plant Starts Operations

Shares of NTPC Ltd. rose the most in seven months on Thursday after its Gandhar solar plant in Gujarat commenced commercial operation from June 7.

The company said on Tuesday it will start commercial operations of the second part capacity of 10 MW of 20 MW solar photovoltaic project in Gandhar, Gujarat, on Wednesday, according to an exchange filing. The first part capacity of 10 MW had started commercial operation on Aug. 23, 2022.

With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will be 56,378 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity will be 72,364 MW.