NTPC, Bharat Electronics, Kajaria Ceramics, DCB Bank Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

NTPC Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., DCB Bank Ltd., Vedant Fashions Ltd., and Poly Medicure Ltd. will announce their financial results for the quarter ended December on Saturday.

NTPC, India's largest power company, is expected to see a rise in revenue to Rs 37,153.65 crore during the quarter from Rs 33,292.61 crore, according to Bloomberg consensus. Net profit, however, is likely to dip to Rs 3,801.75 crore from Rs 4,626.11 crore as Ebitda and margins take a hit.

Bharat Electronics Ltd. is estimated to report a net profit of Rs 597.80 crore against a revenue of Rs 3,753.50 crore. In the corresponding quarter last year, the defence manufacturer posted top line and bottom line numbers of Rs 3,660.84 crore and Rs 596.11 crore, respectively.

Capri Global Capital Ltd., Data Patterns (India) Ltd., Five-Star Business Finance Ltd., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., Reliance Power Ltd., and Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. will also declare their earnings today.