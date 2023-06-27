NSE Withdraws Circular Shifting Bank Futures And Options Expiry To Friday

The National Stock Exchange withdrew its circular on shifting Bank futures and options expiration to Friday.

The revision—that was supposed to come into effect on July 7—was withdrawn after the Bombay Stock Exchange requested the bourse consider changing it to "any day other than Friday, the NSE said in a circular.

"BSE, based on market feedback, feels that this can potentially impact the growth of Sensex/Bankex derivatives," it said.

"Considering the need for balanced market development and avoidance of concentration risk in the market, BSE has requested NSE to consider shifting of the Bank Nifty expiry to any day other than Friday."

This will help in complementing Sensex and Bankex derivatives and thus reduce risk in the market, it said.

All monthly and weekly Nifty Bank contracts will continue to expire on Thursdays instead of Fridays.