NSE Seeks SEBI Nod To Extend Derivatives Trading Hours. Here's Why

The National Stock Exchange has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to hold evening trading sessions in the equity derivatives segment.

India's largest exchange is planning to extend trading hours of index futures and options to continue between 6 and 9 p.m., Sriram Krishnan, head of business development, told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat in an interview.

Equity derivatives trading in the extended hours will be considered as the next day's volumes to avoid complications, Krishnan said.

"Whatever expiry is applicable to the next day's trade...applies to the trades conducted between 6 and 9 p.m. on the previous day," he said. It will take "at least a couple of months" for these extended hours for derivative trading to go live.