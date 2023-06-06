NSE Revises Nifty Bank Futures And Options Expiry To Fridays

The National Stock Exchange has revised the day of expiry for Nifty Bank futures and options contracts to Fridays from Thursdays, the bourse said in a circular on Tuesday.

The revision will come into effect on July 7, NSE said. All existing contracts with a Thursday expiration date will be revised to Friday by the end of the day on July 6. The first Friday expiration will be on July 14, it said.

All weekly contracts will expire on the Friday of every week, whereas monthly contracts will expire on the last Friday of the respective month. Any new contracts created after July 6 will expire on Friday. The expiration day will be the previous trading day if Friday happens to be a trading holiday.