NSE Reduces Equity And Derivatives Transaction Charges To 4%

The National Stock Exchange has reduced the transaction charges for the cash equity and equity derivatives market segments to 4% with effect from April 1, 2023.

The charges had earlier been increased to 6% on Jan. 1, 2021, partly to augment the NSE Investor Protection Fund Trust corpus in view of certain market exigencies due to broker defaults at that point in time.

"This above reduction in transaction charges, partially offset by the recalibration of contribution to NSE IPFT, will lead to effective reduction impact on overall transaction charges by around 4%," a circular issued by the NSE said.

With an objective to systematically augment the corpus of NSE IPFT, it was also decided to recalibrate the contribution to NSE IPFT from Rs 0.01 per crore to Rs 10 per crore in the cash equities market segment and equity futures and from Rs 0.01 per crore to Rs 50 per crore in equity options, the circular said.