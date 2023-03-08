NSE Puts Three Adani Group Stocks Under Additional Surveillance

The National Stock Exchange has put Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Wilmar Ltd. under short-term additional surveillance measures.

The exchange had said on Monday that it would remove Adani Enterprises from the short-term additional surveillance measure framework from Wednesday. It has now put it back under the framework with effect from Thursday.

Ambuja Cements Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. were removed from the short-term additional surveillance measure framework on Feb. 13.