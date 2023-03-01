NSE Gets Nod From SEBI For WTI Crude, Natural Gas Futures Contracts

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has given its approval to the National Stock Exchange to start WTI crude oil and natural gas futures contracts.

In a statement on Wednesday, the bourse said that it can now offer futures contracts in rupees for Nymex WTI crude oil and natural gas (Henry Hub) in its commodities derivatives segment.

"The addition of these contracts will expand NSE's product offering in the energy basket as well as its overall commodity segment. These contracts are designed to provide the market participants with a more efficient way to manage their price risk," the NSE stated.