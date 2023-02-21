NSE Extends Trading Hours For Interest Rate Derivatives Till 5 P.M.

The National Stock Exchange has extended trading hours of interest rate derivatives till 5 p.m.

The change will be effective from Feb. 23, according to a circular issued by the NSE.

"All existing expiry contracts with expiry day beyond Feb. 23, 2023 and all new expiration contracts introduced thereafter shall be made available for trading till 5 p.m. on expiry day," it said.

It follows the Reserve Bank of India's Feb. 8 move to increase market timings for various segments including rupee interest rate derivatives.

There is no change in final settlement price computation mechanism, which is calculated based on the last two hours of volume weighted average price of NDS OM trades, subject to a minimum of five trades, NSE said.

There shall be no change in custodial participant code modification/give up timings and the same will continue till 5:30 p.m., it said.