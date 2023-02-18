NSE Excludes Paytm, Biocon From Nifty Next 50; Includes Adani Wilmar, Canara Bank

As part of the periodic review, the National Stock Exchange has replaced Biocon India Ltd., One97 Communications, and three other stocks in the Nifty Next 50 index.

While no changes were made in the Nifty 50 index, the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices Ltd. in its semi-annual review excluded Bandhan Bank, Gland Pharma, Mphasis, Biocon India, and One97 Communications from the Nifty Next 50 index.

It has included ABB India Ltd., Adani Wilmar, Canara Bank, Page Industries and Varun Beverages in the index, according to the exchange.

Other than Adani Wilmar, another Adani Group company, Adani Power, was included in the Nifty 500, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty 200, Nifty Large Midcap 250, Nifty MidSmallcap 400, and Nifty Total Market.

It was also included Adani Power in the Nifty Housing and Nifty Commodities index.

The changes will be effective from Mar. 31, 2023, it added.