NSE Cuts Nifty Bank Futures Lot Size: Here's How It Impacts Retail Investors

Reduced market lot size will help boost retail participation in the derivatives segment. In the options market, buyers were missing. From a liquidity perspective, it will improve for Bank Nifty options.

"Do not see a reduction in market lot size for Bank Nifty impacting markets. However, it will benefit traders who are looking to trade in lower quantities and not traders who are trading in higher volumes. The aim of the NSE is to keep the lot size for F&O at 5 lakhs as per their rule book," said Chandan Taparia, head of technical and derivatives research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The only concern is that Nifty and Bank Nifty will lose the parity they had earlier, as there will be a difference in the value of the lot size of both of these indices. Traders who are doing a pair trade between the same or some sort of arbitrage or hedging may face some concerns, according to Taparia.

Earlier, when the lot size of Nifty Bank was reduced to 25 from 40, there was a sharp increase in retail participation.