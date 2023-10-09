NSE Addressing SEBI Queries On 'Operational Modalities' For Extended F&O Trading
NSE has sought SEBI's approval to hold evening trading sessions in the equity derivatives segment.
The National Stock Exchange is in the process of addressing the market regulator's queries about the "operational modalities" of the plan to extend trading hours for the futures and options segment, according to a top executive at the bourse.
"...There are some queries that the regulatory counterparts (SEBI) have raised, which we are in the process of addressing... Market participants have certain questions in terms of the operational modalities, which we will sort out and clarify," Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer at the exchange, told BQ Prime in an interaction on Monday.
The exchange recently sought approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. trading sessions in index futures and options.
"I think we are progressing in the right direction. Once these (SEBI queries) are sorted, hopefully we will get the required approval and be able to go ahead," Krishnan said.
New Equity Derivative Contracts
The NSE may soon launch contracts for the equity derivatives segment as it awaits approval for some of them.
"We are looking through SEBI's list of commodities eligible for selection by market participants, and we will come out with some more exciting commodity contracts in times ahead of us," Krishnan said. "For equity derivatives, we have requested approval for some contracts, which once we have, we will launch soon."
NSE has launched options contracts on its underlying WTI crude and natural gas futures contracts in its commodity derivatives segment. The contracts are available for trading starting Oct. 9.
WTI is the U.S. benchmark crude that trades on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
"The launch of this options contract completes the product as far as the energy basket is concerned from our perspective," Krishnan said. "...We already have Brent crude oil contracts, so we become the only exchange in the country with both Brent and WTI, in addition to natural gas contract."
Earlier in May, the NSE launched rupee-denominated futures contracts on underlying NYMEX WTI crude oil and natural gas in its commodity derivatives segment.
The contracts received a positive response from market participants, according to Krishnan, who expects "exciting volumes and business in the commodity segment".