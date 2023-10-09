NSE Addressing SEBI Queries On 'Operational Modalities' For Extended F&O Trading

The National Stock Exchange is in the process of addressing the market regulator's queries about the "operational modalities" of the plan to extend trading hours for the futures and options segment, according to a top executive at the bourse.

"...There are some queries that the regulatory counterparts (SEBI) have raised, which we are in the process of addressing... Market participants have certain questions in terms of the operational modalities, which we will sort out and clarify," Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer at the exchange, told BQ Prime in an interaction on Monday.

The exchange recently sought approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. trading sessions in index futures and options.

"I think we are progressing in the right direction. Once these (SEBI queries) are sorted, hopefully we will get the required approval and be able to go ahead," Krishnan said.