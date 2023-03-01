Not A Smooth Runway For Equities

The data points last week promptly led to a reaction in India as well, where we saw 10-year yields rise to 7.45%, the highest since November 2022, leading to the Nifty slipping below its 200-DMA for the first time since September 2022. There was also chatter around the spike in yields now leading to an impact on multiple fronts, including the government borrowings in FY24 facing hiccups. Experts tell me though that borrowing should mostly be smooth, even if not as smooth as last year—as insurance inflows may be lower/state borrowings would be higher—but will go through. And if the RBI becomes more neutral, it can support if need be.

On balance though, this is a tough set-up for duration risk for EM equities and currencies where the U.S. recession is not as much of a problem as the lack of it is. As a very senior investor said the what if U.S. doesn't enter a recession and yet inflation cools off to 2%; the next year and a half is going to be a nightmare for risk takers as they will be forced to revisit their thesis of the post Global Financial Crisis 'new normal' regime. Maybe, there wasn't a new normal regime. And that scenario may continue to be an overhang for risk assets.

Other factors are not helping either. Earnings growth has not exactly been heart-warming in India, which is touted by almost everyone to be the oasis of growth. The third quarter of FY23 saw headline PAT growth of 6% for NSE 500 companies. 81 BFSI companies led the show with 48% PAT growth and 415 non-BFSI companies saw an 11.8% decline. A Motilal Oswal note sums up the performance, where their universe of companies showed a wobbly performance, with the ex-Nifty universe of 173 companies was 15% below estimates.