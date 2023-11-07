Non-Life Insurers Report Premium Growth In October
Private general insurers exhibited robust growth, surpassing the industry average, with a growth rate of 22.5% YoY in October.
Non-life insurers' underwritten gross premiums increased in October.
Gross premium rose 13.8% year-on-year during the month, according to provisional data released by the General Insurance Council.
However, September had set a high base, with the industry hitting its highest-ever underwritten premium. Therefore, the premium decreased by 22% sequentially.
However, public sector insurers saw a premium decline of 3.6% as compared with October 2022. The major contributor to it was the National Insurance Co.
The pure-play health insurance segment clocked growth of 28.8% as compared with October 2022.
In terms of market share, private insurers have increased their share by nearly 3% year-to-date. However, public sector insurers saw their share fall 1.4% year-to-date.
Currently, private insurers hold 54.1% of the market share, while public sector insurers have seen a decrease to 31.6%. Pure-play health insurers have gained market share, and now hold 10.2%.
Specific insurers with impressive growth include Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co., with a 49.5% rise from the previous year; HDFC Ergo General Insurance Co., with a 40% increase; and SBI General Insurance Co., which experienced 56% growth.
Other prominent names include ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. (5% growth) and Reliance General Insurance Co. (13% growth). Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. observed an 18% increase in premium for October, while Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co. and Aditya Birla General Insurance Co. also saw growth of 42% and 44%, respectively.
Several insurers made notable market share gains, with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Acko General Insurance Ltd., Go Digit General Insurance Ltd., Kotak General Insurance Co., SBI General Insurance Co., Shriram General Insurance Co., and Tata AIG General Insurance Co. demonstrating an improvement.
In the health insurance segment, Star Health's market share rose 18% YoY.