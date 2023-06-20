Non-Banking Sectors To Drive 15% Earnings Growth In FY24, Says JM Financial

Non-banking sectors are expected to report incremental earnings growth of 14-15% in fiscal 2024, according to Vinay Jaising, managing director of JM Financial Ltd.

India's earnings growth stood at 10% in FY23, due to financial stocks contributing index returns of 45% of the earnings, Jaising told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah. If one were to ignore the finance sector's impact, growth levels would have been 3-4% lower during the fiscal, he said.

Declining commodity prices improved Ebitda margin in the non-financial stocks by around 150 basis points in the recent sequential quarter, he said. Non-financial sectors also witnessed a 3-4% increase in volume, while the stocks saw an increase in earnings quarter-on-quarter.

Jaising expects that the financial sector's Covid gains will fall from 40-45% to 15-20% in fiscal 2024. The fall in growth was visible in Q1 FY24 results, as sectors such as finance, metals, and automobiles did not contribute as much as they previously had, he said.