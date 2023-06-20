Non-Banking Sectors To Drive 15% Earnings Growth In FY24, Says JM Financial
JM Financials' Vinay Jaising shares his views on FY24 earnings growth, sectors to focus on and current market risks.
Non-banking sectors are expected to report incremental earnings growth of 14-15% in fiscal 2024, according to Vinay Jaising, managing director of JM Financial Ltd.
India's earnings growth stood at 10% in FY23, due to financial stocks contributing index returns of 45% of the earnings, Jaising told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah. If one were to ignore the finance sector's impact, growth levels would have been 3-4% lower during the fiscal, he said.
Declining commodity prices improved Ebitda margin in the non-financial stocks by around 150 basis points in the recent sequential quarter, he said. Non-financial sectors also witnessed a 3-4% increase in volume, while the stocks saw an increase in earnings quarter-on-quarter.
Jaising expects that the financial sector's Covid gains will fall from 40-45% to 15-20% in fiscal 2024. The fall in growth was visible in Q1 FY24 results, as sectors such as finance, metals, and automobiles did not contribute as much as they previously had, he said.
Outlook On Sectors
With companies showing Ebitda margin expansion in the last four quarters and commodity prices continuing to decline, sectors with increasing margin are doing well with capex and are the ones to focus on, Jaising said.
Sectors including cement, building construction, discretionary spending, power industry and railways—which historically did not have an order book-to-revenue ratio taken into consideration—now have an order book of six to eight times, according to him.
Jaising highlighted the importance of the "Make in India industries" such as defence. The sector has a swelling order book, largely impacted by government encouragement. This leads to no balance sheet issues and a net cash on order execution, he said.
With such factors at play, the defence sector could see earnings growth of 15-20%, depending on the company, Jaising said.
JM Financial also has a positive outlook on the railway sector. According to Jaising, there are companies with a revenue of Rs 3,000 crore, but with an order book worth more than Rs 25,000 crore. While it may take a year or more for the orders to be executed, the opportunity of growth succeeding order execution seems to be positive, he said.
When it comes to railways, the focus should be on the balance sheet's working capital cycle as the sector can have scenarios of cash lock, Jaising said.
Risks To The India Story
The company has exposure, with a 20% limit, to global-facing sectors like information technology and healthcare in order to take advantage of currency depreciation, he said.
Jaising highlighted three risks to India's current story. The first is crude risk—although the risk is currently mitigated due to India-Russia ties, it should not be ignored, he said.
The second is the geopolitical risks that persist due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Lastly, the political arena of India in the next 12 months needs to be monitored, since stability is crucial for the markets, he said.