Nomura Sees Below-Consensus GDP Growth In FY24 Despite Strong PMI Data

Strong purchasing manager's index numbers for the month of December failed to change Nomura's view of a possible slowdown in GDP growth in fiscal 2024.

The brokerage kept its prediction that GDP growth will slow to below-consensus 5.1% in fiscal 2023, down from 6.6% in fiscal 2023, according to its investor note. This will likely be driven by spillovers from the recession in developed markets and the lagged impact of domestic monetary policy tightening.

"Solid December PMI data do not change our view," the brokerage said, calling PMI as "poor predictors of growth" in gross value added, historically.