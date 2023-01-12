Nomura Initiates 'Neutral' Coverage On ITC Over Rising Risks

Nomura Holdings has initiated coverage on ITC Ltd. with a 'netural' rating, citing rising risks of a tax hike on cigarettes amid lower-than-peers' earnings growth.

"We see risk-reward turning unfavorable with growing risks, no longer cheap valuations, and lower-than-peers earnings growth," said Nomura.

ITC is a diversified conglomerate with businesses in cigarettes, fast-moving consumer goods, agriculture, paperboards, paper, packaging, hospitality, and information technology.

The neutral rating indicates that the stock is likely to perform in line with the benchmarks over the next 12 months.

Nomura has set a target price of Rs 360, implying an upside of 8.4%. Out of the 37 analysts tracking the company, 33 maintain a 'buy' rating and four suggest to 'hold' the stock, according to Bloomberg data.