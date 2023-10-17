No Risk Of Selloff In Sight For Indian Stocks, Says Kenneth Andrade
Andrade is 'neutral' when choosing between domestic-facing and export-oriented companies.
Indian markets are likely to continue doing "better" with no major risk of a selloff despite fears of a global slowdown and geopolitical tensions, according to Old Bridge Capital's Kenneth Andrade.
"In terms of capital flows, we have largely substituted international capital with domestic capital, and that is really creating a base for liquidity flows into the economy," Andrade, founder and chief investment officer at Old Bridge Capital, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.
Foreign portfolio investors have poured in Rs 1.1 lakh crore in the Indian equity markets on a net basis. They have invested nearly Rs 1.37 crore till now in the ongoing fiscal.
While India has established its dominance in the services industry, it is imperative to look at scaling the businesses globally, Andrade said.
"If you have to grow large businesses and large footprints, we have to go international and dominate that. Because that is the only way we can borrow higher GDP (gross domestic product) growth than the rest of the world," he said. "So, you go out, borrow GDP, and bring it back into the country and raise per capita income."
Andrade remains "neutral" in his preference among domestic-facing and export-oriented companies.
While the domestic pharmaceutical and ancillary service industry has expanded market share, Andrade said that the same is happening in the chemical industry as well.
With capacity expansion in the chemical industry, its competitiveness is increasing as they are getting economies of scale, he said.
"You have seen that happen in metals, specifically in iron and steel, and you have got some of the largest steel companies in the world at this point in time. You have seen that happen in automotive with one of the largest user bases in the country," he said.
However, with rising rates in the U.S., the domicile pharmaceutical companies are currently focused on deleveraging their balance sheets instead of capturing more market share. This gives an opportunity to Indian pharmaceutical companies.
"Pick an industry which has got a lot of debt internationally, and pick a company or a set of companies in India who have got zero leverage. That is the opportunity that you are playing," he said.