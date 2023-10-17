No Risk Of Selloff In Sight For Indian Stocks, Says Kenneth Andrade

Indian markets are likely to continue doing "better" with no major risk of a selloff despite fears of a global slowdown and geopolitical tensions, according to Old Bridge Capital's Kenneth Andrade.

"In terms of capital flows, we have largely substituted international capital with domestic capital, and that is really creating a base for liquidity flows into the economy," Andrade, founder and chief investment officer at Old Bridge Capital, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

Foreign portfolio investors have poured in Rs 1.1 lakh crore in the Indian equity markets on a net basis. They have invested nearly Rs 1.37 crore till now in the ongoing fiscal.

While India has established its dominance in the services industry, it is imperative to look at scaling the businesses globally, Andrade said.

"If you have to grow large businesses and large footprints, we have to go international and dominate that. Because that is the only way we can borrow higher GDP (gross domestic product) growth than the rest of the world," he said. "So, you go out, borrow GDP, and bring it back into the country and raise per capita income."