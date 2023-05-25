No Doubt In Adani Group's Fundraising Capabilities, Says GQG's Rajiv Jain — BQ Exclusive

Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners sees no trouble for fundraising plans of Adani Group companies even after the ups and downs of the Hindenburg saga.

"There's some mandatory selling that happens when indices reduce weights. So, I don't see a problem in their [Adani Group companies'] ability to raise capital at all," said Jain, chairperson at GQG Partners LLC.

Earlier this month, the Adani Enterprises Ltd. board approved raising Rs 12,500 crore via a qualified institutional placement, subject to shareholder approval. Adani Green Energy Ltd. is also looking to raise funds, with a board meeting to consider the same expected in the near future.

Adani Enterprises in February had decided not to go ahead with its fully subscribed Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer to protect investors' interest. The move came after the company's stock price dropped below the FPO floor price in the wake of the damning Hindenburg report.