NMDC Steel Shares Gain After Listing At Rs 30.25 Post Demerger

Shares of NMDC Steel Ltd. debuted at Rs 30.25 apiece on the bourses after the company's demerger from National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.

The stock debuted on the BSE and the NSE and gained 4.96% to trade at Rs 31.75 apiece.

As per the norms for listings that arise out of demergers, the scrip will be in trade-for-trade segment for 10 trading days. This means that there will be no intraday trading.

NMDC shareholders have been allotted one share of NMDC Steel for every equity share held.