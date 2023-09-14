NMDC Shares Gain Over 5% After It Raises Iron Ore List Prices

Shares of the company rose as much as 5.49%, the highest since May 14, 2021, before paring gains to trade 4.82% higher at 2:45 p.m., as compared with a 0.04% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has gained 21% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74, implying that the stock may be overbought.

Of the 21 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a ‘hold’, and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 4.9%.