NMDC Shares Gain Over 5% After It Raises Iron Ore List Prices
The company also hiked the price of iron ore fines by Rs 300 to Rs 4,210 per tonne.
Shares of NMDC Ltd. surged on Thursday after the company increased the price of iron ore lump by Rs 300 to Rs 4,950 per tonne.
The company also hiked the price of iron ore fines by Rs 300 to Rs 4,210 per tonne, according to its exchange filing.
Shares of the company rose as much as 5.49%, the highest since May 14, 2021, before paring gains to trade 4.82% higher at 2:45 p.m., as compared with a 0.04% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has gained 21% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Of the 21 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a ‘hold’, and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 4.9%.