NMDC Q1 Results: Profit Rises 12%, Beats Estimates

NMDC's operating profit from its primary iron ore business grew 12.8% YoY to Rs 5,323.71 crore, driven by 45% growth in iron ore sales volume to 11.15 million tonne in Q1 FY24. Iron ore production volume rose 20% YoY to 10.7 million tonne.

Average sales realisation fell 20% to Rs 4,850 per tonne.

Shares of NMDC closed 0.04% higher at Rs 113.75 apiece before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.59% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.