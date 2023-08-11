NMDC Q1 Results: Profit Rises 12%, Beats Estimates
NMDC's Q1 profit increased to Rs 1,649.91 crore in the April-June quarter as against Rs 1,473.03 crore in the year-ago period.
NMDC Ltd.'s net profit rose 12% in the first quarter, beating analysts' estimates.
The government-owned iron ore manufacturer's profit increased to Rs 1,649.91 crore in the April-June quarter as against Rs 1,473.03 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,435.72 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
NMDC Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.16% at Rs 5,394.66 crore vs. Rs 4,767.07 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,510.28 crore).
Net profit up 12% at Rs 1,649.91 crore vs. Rs 1,473.03 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,435.72 crore).
Ebitda rises 5.03% to Rs 1,995.76 crore vs. Rs 1,900.11 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,989.90 crore).
Ebitda margin at 37% vs. 39.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 36.1%).
NMDC's operating profit from its primary iron ore business grew 12.8% YoY to Rs 5,323.71 crore, driven by 45% growth in iron ore sales volume to 11.15 million tonne in Q1 FY24. Iron ore production volume rose 20% YoY to 10.7 million tonne.
Average sales realisation fell 20% to Rs 4,850 per tonne.
Shares of NMDC closed 0.04% higher at Rs 113.75 apiece before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.59% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.