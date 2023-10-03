NMDC Hikes Iron Ore Prices To 16-Month High

NMDC Ltd. has hiked iron ore prices to a 16-month high.

India's largest iron-ore producer hiked lump-ore prices by 5% to Rs 5,200 per tonne and iron-ore fines by 6% to Rs 4,460 per tonne from October, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Lump ore prices are the highest since May 2022, while fines prices crossed these levels in April 2022.

Lump ore and fines prices have been hiked by 26.8% and 53.2% this year so far by NMDC. Prices of both forms of iron ore are near their three-year average levels.