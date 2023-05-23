NMDC, Biocon, Dixon, Amara Raja Batteries, JSW Energy Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Here are the estimates for corporate earnings by major companies scheduled to be announced today:
Mining major NMDC Ltd. is expected to see both revenue and profit decline year-on-year during the quarter ended March 2023, according to average of analysts estimates tracked by Bloomberg.
The company will be in focus, along with pharma major Biocon Ltd., electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd., Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., JSW Energy and others.
As per Bloomberg estimates, NMDC is expected to post a revenue of Rs 5,510 crore and net profit of Rs 1,480.2 crore for the quarter under review.
Meanwhile, Biocon financial result for the March quarter is expected to be a mixed bag, Bloomberg data shows. The company will see net sales rise during the quarter, but the net profit for the period is estimated to dip.
Akzo Nobel India, Ashok Leyland, Dreamfolks Services, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Kirloskar Industries, NMDC Steel, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, TTK Healthcare and Unichem Laboratories will also announce their financial results for the March quarter today