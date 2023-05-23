NMDC, Biocon, Dixon, Amara Raja Batteries, JSW Energy Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

Mining major NMDC Ltd. is expected to see both revenue and profit decline year-on-year during the quarter ended March 2023, according to average of analysts estimates tracked by Bloomberg.

The company will be in focus, along with pharma major Biocon Ltd., electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd., Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., JSW Energy and others.

As per Bloomberg estimates, NMDC is expected to post a revenue of Rs 5,510 crore and net profit of Rs 1,480.2 crore for the quarter under review.