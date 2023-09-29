NLC India Shares Gain After Securing Power Supply Pact With GRIDCO

Shares of NLC India Ltd. gained over 6% on Friday after signing a power purchase deal with the Grid Corporation of Odisha and setting up three power projects in Odisha.

The company will set up three 800 MW coal based thermal power projects at Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts in Odisha, according to a company exchange filing.

It has also entered into a long-term power purchase agreement with Grid Corporation of Odisha for 400 MW on Sept. 28, the filing said.

“With this, the entire Power of 2400 MW has been tied up on long term basis with Tamil Nadu— Tangedco (1500 MW), Puducherry— PED (100 MW), Kerala— KSEBL (400 MW) and Odisha— Gridco (400 MW),” it said.