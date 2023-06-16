Nikkei 225 Rises for 10th Week in Longest Streak in a Decade

Foreign investors have been piling into Japan’s equity market, buying 1.4 trillion yen ($9.9 billion) of cash shares and futures combined in the week ended June 9, the most since mid-April, Tokyo Stock Exchange data show. The Nikkei 225 share index has climbed 20% in dollar terms this year, beating the 6.1% advance in MSCI Inc.’s gauge for Asia Pacific stocks excluding Japan.