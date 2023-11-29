Nifty's 2024 Performance Hinges On Lok Sabha Election, Bond Yields: CLSA

The performance of Nifty would be dependent on the outcome of the Lok Sabha election and trends in bond yields, according to CLSA.

Even after two years of de-rating in multiples, CLSA said it cannot rule out further gradual de-rating in the NSE Nifty 50 in 2024 before valuation froth ends as earnings growth catches up.

A significant factor preventing this could be a sharp cool-off in bond yields, especially if the U.S. Federal Reserve shifts away from its higher-for-longer stance, the brokerage said in a note on Tuesday.

The national elections in India and a potential pickup in Chinese growth are expected to play crucial roles in shaping market dynamics in 2024, CLSA said.