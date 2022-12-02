Nifty Uptrend To Continue Next Week, Say Analysts

The Nifty 50 is expected to show an uptrend next week after rising for two straight weeks, according to two analysts BQ Prime spoke with.

If the benchmark sustains above 18,450 and 18,500-18,550 range, Gaurav Bissa of InCred Captial and Sudeep Shah of SBI Securities expect the rally to continue towards 19,000.

Bank Nifty momentum is likely to remain positive, they said.

Both Sensex and Nifty 50 on Friday snapped their eight-day gaining streak to close at 62,868.50 and 18,696.10, respectively. The benchmark indices hit their all-time highs this week, on Wednesday, with the Sensex scaling 63,583.07 and the Nifty 50 hitting 18,887.60.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained as much as 0.92% this week, whereas the Nifty 50 rose 0.99%.

Here's what analysts expect next week: