Nifty This Week In Technical Charts: Time To Be Wary Of Nervous Nineties

Referring once again to Chart 1, we can recall that the Bank Nifty has been hinting at a bigger outperformance versus the Nifty for a while now and past several weeks of articles have mentioned this fact. Thinking along a different line, we should wonder why the Nifty is such a laggard despite the Bank Nifty flashing signals of bullish intent. People have been encouraged by the new highs hit by Bank Nifty (ahead of the Nifty) but mystified by the lack of follow through in the Nifty. This prompts one to think whether some sort of distribution game is afoot?

Consider this. The Bank Nifty is about 38% plus weightage in the Nifty and the only sector performing consistently within the the Nifty pack are the financials. Now, within the Bank Nifty, about four-five stocks have a weightage of nearly 70% on the index. Hence, if those 5 stocks are ‘managed’ then it is possible to control the moves in the Nifty. Next, if we look at the stocks within the Nifty, we find that only about 20% of the names are trading at or near all-time highs. In the Sensex, that share is just about 5-10%. New highs not accompanied by improved breadth is often a hint of some problems ahead.

In that context, one can take a look at the entire market breadth as well and this is shown in Chart 3 for the Nse Advance-Decline. The chart shows the A-D line for 2022 and we note that the line has been pretty much keeping pace with the Nifty as it declined into a bottom by June. In the subsequent rise of the market, it is evident that the rise was not accompanied by a concomitant rise in the breadth. Worse, the breadth actually faced a deterioration post the September high and has been actively deteriorating even as the index kept hitting higher levels. Good market highs are often accompanied by such breadth divergences and therefore the question posed above becomes valid.