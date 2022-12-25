Nifty This Week In Technical Charts: Any Rally Should Be Sold Into

In comparison, the Nifty fell 3.6%, the Bank Nifty about 4.5%, and the Midcap index by about 6.5%. The pain, therefore, was a lot more at the end of the week, despite limited fall from the main index. The slow advance of the small-cap index lasted about 54 days, and that entire gain (almost) was wiped out in just six sessions. Markets can be vicious when the tide turns.

One of the areas I had warned of froth two weeks ago was in the PSU bank space. Last week, I had also written that any weakness in banking space would trip the market and we find that the PSU banks area was one of the hardest hit areas—down 12% from the intraweek high. Since there was very high trading in this space, it is the small traders who may have got hit the hardest with this fall. Private banks, in contrast, fell only around 4.75% and probably saved the Bank Nifty some blushes.

One may be a bit puzzled about the fact that the markets fell so much and the institutional space activity does not denote any such major selling. This may be because the fall has been from the leveraged positions held by operators. Last week, I had mentioned that if the call shorts are from the operator circles, the markets would get squeezed further and this is what happened. Hence, I would proffer that the selling has come from the operator and leveraged section of the market. The leverage has been on the equity as well as the options segments. People with limited capital and no strategy are the victims. Always. The continued inflows from FPIs and the inflows into SIPs, etc. will ensure that the big institutional play is as yet positive. An example is the large buy figure from the DII on Friday (Rs 3,300 crore) could not stem the decline of that day at all. Clearly shows that the traders were in one market while the institutions were in another segment. Hence, those figures from institutional participation cannot be correlated to the daily movement of the markets.

But what is disconcerting in the charts is the long-range candles that one is seeing in almost all the sector indices charts—barring pharma. A long-range red candle bespeaks of more bearish intent ahead especially, when it gets launched after a series of small body candles or after a big rise. For an example see chart 4, weekly Nifty Total Market Index. I am using this index deliberately to take it as a measure of the entire market. Note the large weekly candle that depicts the trading of the last week. Such a candle is to be found on almost every single sector index. Note also how this candle has manifested when the prices are just peeling off from the top. Technically, big trended moves often emerge from the appearance of a long-range candle at the start. Therefore, the presence of such candles in a wide range of charts is alarming.